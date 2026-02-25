Vietnam Poetry Day 2026 to be held in Quang Ninh

Under the theme “Standing Before the Vast Sea,” the 24th Vietnam Poetry Day in 2026 will take place on March 3, the first full moon on the 15th day of the first lunar month, in Bai Chay and Ha Long wards, Quang Ninh Province.

Poet Nguyen Quang Thieu, Chairman of the Vietnam Writers' Association (VWA), speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The event is jointly organized by the Vietnam Writers’ Association and the authorities of Quang Ninh Province.

Speaking at a press conference on February 25 in Hanoi, Poet Nguyen Quang Thieu, Chairman of the Vietnam Writers' Association (VWA), said this year’s Vietnam Poetry Day is being held as the country embarks on a new phase of development following the successful convening of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, which set forth the aspiration of transforming Vietnam into a developed, high-income nation by 2045. On that journey “toward the vast sea,” literature and poetry will continue to accompany the nation, helping to nurture cultural strength and inspire resilience, intellect, and a spirit of self-reliance.

The highlight of the event will be the Nguyen Tieu (first full moon) Poetry Night, themed “Before the Vast Sea,” bringing together multiple generations of poets with works inspired by the sea. Poetry lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy readings by renowned literary figures such as Nguyen Khoa Diem, Huu Thinh, and Tran Dang Khoa, alongside contemporary poets and emerging young voices.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, a panel discussion titled “The Dignity of Poetry,” chaired by novelist Nguyen Binh Phuong, will examine the role, responsibility, and moral fortitude of writers amid the rapid rise of social media and artificial intelligence. Beyond the main auditorium, poets will also visit mines, universities, factories, and military units across the province to engage with audiences and give readings, bringing poetry closer to everyday life.

In an open-air space by the sea, 50 poems about the ocean — selected from classical to modern eras — will be displayed on “poetic sails,” creating a symbolic tableau of Vietnamese poetry’s voyage toward the vast ocean beyond.

Vietnam Poetry Day, established in 2003, is based on the spirit of President Ho Chi Minh's poem Nguyen Tieu (First full moon). Over the past 23 years, the event has become a beloved cultural occasion.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh