Book “Radiant Vietnam” reviews key milestones of 13th National Party Congress

A book titled “Radiant Vietnam – Milestones of Achievements during the 13th National Party Congress Term” was launched on February 24.

Cover of the book titled “Radiant Vietnam – Milestones of Achievements during the 13th National Party Congress Term”

On the morning of February 24 in the capital city of Hanoi, the National Political Publishing House Truth, in collaboration with the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, organized an event to introduce the book.

The publication aims to review the country’s major and outstanding achievements across various fields during the tenure of the 13th National Party Congress.

Associate Professor–Dr. Vu Trong Lam, Director and Editor-in-Chief of the National Political Publishing House Truth, said that through extensive research and documentation, the book highlights Vietnam’s progress over the past five years; the leadership and direction of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat; the Government’s administration; the National Assembly’s support; and the spirit of great national unity, thereby reflecting the principle “the Party’s direction is aligned with the people’s interests.”

Associate Professor–Dr. Vu Trong Lam, Director and Editor-in-Chief of the National Political Publishing House Truth, presented copies of the book to representatives of organizations and individuals.

The book consists of three parts. Part I outlines key achievements across sectors, from improving the socialist-oriented market economy and maintaining macroeconomic stability to strengthening Party building, national defense, culture, and international integration.

Part II highlights Vietnam’s role and international standing after 40 years of Doi Moi (Renovation); and part III examines the global context, identifies opportunities and challenges, and sets out development prospects toward 2030 with a vision to 2045, reflecting international and overseas Vietnamese confidence in Vietnam’s path forward.

Deputy Head of the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Tran Thanh Lam speaking at the book launch ceremony.

Mr. Tran Thanh Lam, Deputy Head of the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, described the book as a comprehensive and meticulously prepared review with strong theoretical depth and practical value. He said that the book helps spread confidence, inspires aspirations for national development in the new phase, and serves as a resource for external information work, communications and political-ideological education.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong