Princess Huyen Tran Festival opens in Hue

SGGPO

The opening ceremony of the annual Princess Huyen Tran Festival was held at the foot of Ngu Phong Mountain in Hue City on February 25.

The opening ceremony of the annual Princess Huyen Tran Festival is held at the foot of Ngu Phong Mountain in Hue City on February 25. (Photo: SGGP)

The Princess Huyen Tran Festival is organized by the Hue City Department of Culture and Sports. The festival serves as a central highlight of the Spring Festival–Hue Festival 2026 program, paying tribute to Princess Huyen Tran, a historical figure credited with significant contributions to the expansion of the nation’s territory.

In addition to offering incense at the temple dedicated to Princess Huyen Tran and at the shrine of King Tran Nhan Tong, residents and visitors took part in folk games and enjoyed calligraphy performances, among other cultural activities.

Organizers reported that the festival proceeded without incidents of overcrowding or disorder, and there were no cases of aggressive solicitation, begging, or the burning of votive offerings. The event helps showcase Hue’s distinctive cultural heritage while contributing to the city’s tourism development efforts.

Locals and visitors take part in folk games at the festival. (Photo: SGGP)
By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh

