Vibrant cultural and sports activities held in HCMC to mark early days of spring

On February 28, Phu Giao Commune organized a series of vibrant cultural and sports activities to welcome the lunar New Year, contributing to the promotion of community solidarity and the enrichment of residents’ spiritual life.

A highlight of the program was the expanded swimming tournament, which attracted nearly 100 student and youth athletes from local hamlets and schools across the commune. The competition featured a diverse range of events, including freestyle, breaststroke, and mixed relay races, creating a dynamic and enthusiastic atmosphere.

In parallel with the sporting events, the locality also held cultural exchanges and community gatherings, thereby providing a healthy recreational environment and contributing to the enhancement of socio-cultural life among residents. At the conclusion of the tournament, the organizing committee awarded medals and certificates of merit to athletes who secured first, second, and third prizes in each event category.

On the same day, various meaningful cultural activities were also held in Ben Cat Ward. Notably, a commemorative gathering was organized in celebration of International Women’s Day (March 8) and to review the historical legacy of the Trung Sisters’ uprising. The program incorporated exchanges and gift presentations, fostering a warm and encouraging atmosphere for female cadres, civil servants, and workers to continue promoting their role and contributions in both professional and social spheres.

In addition, a lively artistic performance featuring revolutionary songs and musical pieces celebrating the Party and the Spring further contributed to spreading a spirit of joy, solidarity, and renewed determination throughout the community.

On February 28, the People’s Committees of Vung Tau and Tam Thang wards, in coordination with Ben Da Border Guard Station, organized the opening ceremony of a traditional folk games and pickleball sports festival. The event marked the 67th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the Vietnam Border Guard Force (March 3, 1959 – 2026) and the 37th anniversary of the All People's Border Defense Day (March 3, 1989 – 2026).

The sports festival brought together officers and soldiers of the Ben Da Border Guard Station and athletes from Vung Tau and Tam Thang Wards. Participants enthusiastically competed in a variety of vibrant folk games, including coin throwing, blindfolded piggy-bank smashing, and blindfolded duck catching, alongside pickleball matches.

The activities not only fostered physical fitness but also strengthened solidarity and mutual understanding between border guard officers and residents. The lively atmosphere reflected the close-knit relationship between the armed forces and the people, particularly in coastal and border areas.

The sports festival formed part of a series of practical activities aimed at disseminating the proud traditions of the Vietnam Border Guard Force. It also provided a healthy and meaningful recreational platform, contributing to the enhancement of cultural and spiritual life, while further reinforcing exchanges and cohesion between officers, soldiers, and residents of the two wards.

By Tam Trang, Quang Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh