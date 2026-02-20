Rare cherry blossom trees in Ly Thai To Flower Garden draws many visitors

The Ly Thai To Flower Garden in Hoan Kiem Ward, Hanoi, has emerged as a focal point for early-year spring outings, drawing large numbers of residents and visitors during the first days of the Lunar New Year.

The highlight captivating visitors is the largest spring flower display ever staged at the site, themed “Spring of a New Era.” The expansive installation is strikingly designed to evoke a dialogue between the ancient heritage of Thang Long and a contemporary aesthetic sensibility.

The most remarkable feature of the spring showcase at the Ly Thai To Flower Garden is its collection of more than 300 cherry blossom trees. The display ranges from centuries-old specimens and artistically trained ornamental trees to naturally grown varieties, gathered from provinces across northern Vietnam. Notably, about 85 percent are prized cherry blossoms sourced from renowned flower-growing hubs such as Nhat Tan, Phu Thuong, and Tu Lien.

An ancient cherry blossom tree is showcased at the Ly Thai To Flower Garden.

Residents capture moments beside rare cherry blossom trees.

A wide array of rare and prized cherry blossom varieties is currently on display.

Strolling beneath the statue of Ly Thai To, visitors find themselves immersed in what feels like a living museum of cherry blossoms from Hai Duong, Nam Dinh, and Lang Son.

Particularly striking is the presence of Nhat Chi Mai (pure white apricot blossom) and the rare That Thon cherry blossom reserved for royal tribute, as well as wild cherry blossom trees brought from the highland regions of Sa Pa and Moc Chau, adding further depth and diversity to the showcase.

At the heart of the 2026 spring display stands a meticulously crafted centerpiece featuring the numerals “2026,” stylized to resemble a galloping horse. In feng shui and Vietnamese folk belief, the horse symbolizes endurance, speed, and success. Inspired by the Year of the Horse (Binh Ngo), the installation serves as a visual affirmation of aspirations for breakthrough and progress, expressing confidence in Hanoi’s and the nation’s dynamic trajectory in a new era.

The installation has also become a magnet for young people and families, who gather to take photographs and send their wishes for a hopeful and prosperous year ahead.

A young visitor poses for photographs beside the rare cherry blossom garden at the Ly Thai To Flower Garden.



For many residents of the capital, a spring outing around Hoan Kiem Lake has become an indispensable cultural ritual at the start of the year.

Mr. Le Xuan Hoa, a resident in Hanoi, visited the lake with his wife and children to capture their first moments of the new year. He said the family’s annual visit not only allows his children to admire the floral displays but also helps them gain a deeper understanding of the values of the traditional Lunar New Year through activities such as seeking calligraphy and appreciating artistic flower exhibitions.

By Quoc Khanh—Translated by Kim Khanh