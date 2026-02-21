Culture/art

Thousands of people enjoy Gong Festival in Quang Ngai Province

On the fourth night of the Lunar New Year, the Mang Den flea market and the night corner came alive with a colorful art festival, luring thousands of visitors.

The mountainous town in Quang Ngai Province came alive with a dynamic blend of modern music and traditional performances, featuring ethnic instruments, gong ensembles, xoang dance and traditional orchestration. Songs celebrating spring and love for the homeland resonated through the plateau, creating a colorful artistic panorama.

Under the glow of campfires, thousands of tourists together with local artisans, dancing to the rhythmic beats of gongs and xoang melodies, fostering a warm, emotional and communal atmosphere.

According to Vu Thi Hong Phuong, Director of the Mang Den Public Service Center, the series of cultural programs harmonizing tradition and modernity took place from the second to the fifth day of the Lunar New Year holiday.

The events aim to showcase the unique cultural identity of Mang Den’s ethnic communities, preserve traditional values, and offer meaningful early-spring experiences for visitors.

>>>Below are photos from the festival.

nmd04934-2807-6240.jpg
nmd04924-4828-3816.jpg
nmd04920-2036-6730.jpg
nmd04907-1630-7890.jpg
nmd04895-7919-9065.jpg
nmd04885-1916-6185.jpg
nmd04862-174-8521.jpg
nmd04841-4300-5328.jpg
nmd04837-3578-2412.jpg
nmd04828-8014-2252.jpg
nmd04960-551-2915.jpg
nmd04964-7318-5654.jpg
nmd04792-2617-2612.jpg
nmd04804-2194-1495.jpg
nmd04771-9887-8317.jpg
By Huu Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

