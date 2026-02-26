Culture/art

Ho Chi Minh City Night Book and Culture Festival returns

SGGP

After two successful editions and an enthusiastic response from the community, the Night Book and Culture Festival will officially return with a renewed and more vibrant look in the early days of the Lunar New Year 2026.

img-6195-850-9332.jpg
The 2025 Night Book and Culture Festival (Photo: SGGP)

Under the theme “Hundred Crafts Welcoming Spring,” the festival will take place from February 27 to March 1 at Ho Chi Minh City Book Street.

Beyond its familiar spaces and signature activities, the third edition of the Night Book and Culture Festival will welcome traditional craft villages from provinces and cities nationwide, bringing with them refined handicrafts, heritage stories, and the skilled artistry of master artisans.

Traditional arts will once again take center stage, highlighted by the vivid theatrical flair of hat boi (Vietnamese classical opera), the resonant melodies of Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (southern amateur music)—recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage—and performances featuring a range of traditional musical instruments.

The festival will also host thematic exchanges and discussions designed to broaden perspectives on culture, traditional crafts, and the evolving landscape of contemporary creative life, reinforcing its role as a dynamic cultural gathering at the start of the new year.

By Quynh Yen - Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Night Book and Culture Festival Ho Chi Minh City Book Street Lunar New Year

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn