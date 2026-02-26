Ho Chi Minh City Night Book and Culture Festival returns

After two successful editions and an enthusiastic response from the community, the Night Book and Culture Festival will officially return with a renewed and more vibrant look in the early days of the Lunar New Year 2026.

The 2025 Night Book and Culture Festival (Photo: SGGP)

Under the theme “Hundred Crafts Welcoming Spring,” the festival will take place from February 27 to March 1 at Ho Chi Minh City Book Street.

Beyond its familiar spaces and signature activities, the third edition of the Night Book and Culture Festival will welcome traditional craft villages from provinces and cities nationwide, bringing with them refined handicrafts, heritage stories, and the skilled artistry of master artisans.

Traditional arts will once again take center stage, highlighted by the vivid theatrical flair of hat boi (Vietnamese classical opera), the resonant melodies of Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (southern amateur music)—recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage—and performances featuring a range of traditional musical instruments.

The festival will also host thematic exchanges and discussions designed to broaden perspectives on culture, traditional crafts, and the evolving landscape of contemporary creative life, reinforcing its role as a dynamic cultural gathering at the start of the new year.

By Quynh Yen - Translated by Kim Khanh