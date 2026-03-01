Art program marks 120th birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Pham Van Dong

An art program themed “Prime Minister Pham Van Dong – A Lifetime Devoted to the Nation and the People” was held in Quang Ngai Province on the evening of February 28, marking the 120th anniversary of his birth.

Party and State leaders and former leaders attend the political art program, “Prime Minister Pham Van Dong – A Lifetime Devoted to the Nation and the People”. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was presided over by the Party Central Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, and the Vietnam Television Center for the Central and Central Highlands Regions (VTV8).

Attending the program were Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; former State President Nguyen Minh Triet; Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Trinh Van Quyet; Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Doan Minh Huan; Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan; Secretary of the Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee Ho Van Nien; along with representatives of central and local ministries, agencies, mass organizations, and a large number of people from Quang Ngai Province.

The program was meticulously staged, vividly portraying the journey from his revolutionary homeland of Quang Ngai to the process of ideological enlightenment and revolutionary engagement of the communist soldier Pham Van Dong; his steadfast and unyielding years in imperialist and colonial prisons; and, subsequently, his tenure as Prime Minister, marked by significant contributions to the cause of national liberation, as well as the building and development of the country.

Throughout his revolutionary life, regardless of the position he held, Mr. Pham Van Dong consistently upheld the exemplary conduct of a genuine Communist Party member, following the shining example of President Ho Chi Minh. He is also an exemplary disciple and a loyal associate of President Ho Chi Minh.

Prime Minister Pham Van Dong was always an exemplary model of a devoted and dedicated leader—serving the people and the nation with integrity, humility, simplicity, and close bonds with the people.

Notably, the program evoked profound emotions as it revisited the final years of Prime Minister Pham Van Dong. During that period, he returned to the side of his devoted wife and son, witnesses to a family that had set aside personal happiness for the greater cause of the nation. His wife, throughout the most intense years of war, had only limited time by his side.

The greatest legacy he bequeathed to his family and future generations is a life of unwavering loyalty to the country and wholehearted service to the people, together with the enduring moral standards of revolutionary ethics—“diligence, thrift, integrity, righteousness, and selflessness.”

The commemoration of the 120th anniversary of the birth of Prime Minister Pham Van Dong is not merely an occasion to revisit history but also a moment to remind present and future generations of their responsibility to build a strong and prosperous Vietnam, rich in cultural identity, in accordance with the lifelong aspirations of President Ho Chi Minh and Prime Minister Pham Van Dong—those who devoted their entire lives to the nation and the people.

By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Kim Khanh