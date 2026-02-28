HCMC launches 2026 Culture–Tourism Festival

The HCMC Department of Culture and Sports held the opening ceremony of the 2026 Ho Chi Minh City Culture–Tourism Festival under the theme “Radiant Essence” in Vung Tau Ward last night, February 27.

Attending the event were Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City; and Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy emphasized that the festival had been organized annually since 2007 by the former Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province. This year, Ho Chi Minh City continues the program to promote its cultural and tourism potential as well as its socio-economic achievements to both domestic and international visitors.

The event also aims to enhance distinctive cultural values and position the city as an impressive, friendly and safe tourism destination.

On the same day, a series of beach sports activities attracted large crowds of residents and tourists at Back Beach in Vung Tau Ward. The event brought together nearly 100 professional athletes competing and performing in sailing, stand-up paddleboarding (SUP), flyboarding, paragliding and Jet Ski events.

Notable athletes participating in the showcase included Nguyen Kieu Oanh, Anh Vien, Jérémie Nino, Lam Quang Nhat and Ho Thi Ly. Spectators enjoyed spectacular water sports performances such as jetboard, flyboard, jet ski and sailing displays. Athletes demonstrated high-level techniques and coordinated routines.

A highlight was the collective performance featuring most of the athletes and watercraft, enhanced by vibrant national flags, LED-lit outfits, fireworks and flares, all synchronized with energetic music to create an exhilarating atmosphere.

Mr. Hoang Duc Tan, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Water Sports Center, the event organizer, stated that the beach sports activities aim to promote tourism and develop the marine economy and represent a step forward in advancing high-performance beach sports in the city. He added that Vung Tau Ward’s coastline is well-suited to host future international tournaments and beach sports games.

>>>Below are some photos from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Culture–Tourism Festival.

By Quang Vu, Khanh Chi- Translated by Huyen Huong