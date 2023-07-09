Department gives 24 hours to Netflix, FPT Play to remove Chinese TV series

The Department of Performing Arts under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has asked Netflix Inc. and FPT Telecom Joint Stock Company to remove the TV series “Flight to You” within 24 hours starting from 0: 00 on July 10.

The two providers of the Chinese TV series in Vietnam, have to write a results report to submit to the Department of Performing Arts before July 12.

According to a document issued by the Performing Arts Department, the 39-episode TV series "Flight to You" has been released on Netflix's official site https://www.netflix.com, and the Netflix app includes scenes showing the illegal "nine-dash line" in episodes 18,19, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, 30, 38, and a line and subtitles said that “one day, this map will be spread to many places around the world” from the 41st minute and 18th second to the 41st minute and 55th second in episode 18.

The illegal image of the “cow-tongue-shaped line” and the content of the movie line and subtitles violated Vietnam's sovereignty and the Law on Cinematography, the Performing Arts Department said.