Chinese TV series on Netflix Vietnam contains nine-dash line map

The TV series "Flight to You" is currently available for streaming on Netflix Vietnam, as well as other platforms and websites. However, it has come to attention that a scene in the series shows the controversial "nine-dash line" map associated with China's territorial claims in the East Sea.

This detail is featured in episode 30 of the series during a critical situation on a flight from Guangzhou to Singapore. As an ill passenger is on board, the flight crew requests permission to fly directly to a control station called Sirgon.

Afterward, the camera perspective changes to inside the aircraft, revealing a passenger's seat screen displaying a clear image of the "nine-dash line" map.

As of the morning of July 8, on the Netflix platform in Vietnam, the subtitled version of this TV series still retains this entire scene. The TV series is also available on the FPT Play platform in two versions: one with subtitles and another with dubbed audio.

In response to the SGGP newspaper, a representative from FPT Play stated, "Flight to You is a TV series that focuses on love and the career aspirations of young individuals. The inappropriate images in the series, which do not comply with Vietnamese regulations and laws, have been carefully reviewed and edited (blurred or removed)."

As observed, on the morning of July 8, there was no appearance of scenes depicting the "nine-dash line" on FPT Play. "Flight to You" consists of 39 episodes, produced in 2022, and features a cast including Wang Kai, Tan Songyun, Liu Chang, and Yanzi Dong. The series revolves around the lives of an airline crew, dealing with various situations they must resolve.

Previously, on July 4, the Vietnam Cinema Department, following a meeting of the National Council for Film Appraisal and Classification, unanimously decided not to issue a distribution permit for the movie "Barbie" for containing China's nine-dash line map.

Back in March, the movie "Uncharted" was also banned from screening by the Vietnam Cinema Department for similar reasons.

Recently, Vietnamese netizens have uncovered that the official fanpage of the organizing unit for the BlackPink concert tour contains a website link to the affiliated company's regional offices in Asia, which includes an image of the "nine-dash line" map. The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism is currently investigating to verify the situation before issuing a final response.