Vietnam–Japan Festival to feature range of activities in HCMC

The 11th Vietnam–Japan Festival (JVF11) 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City is set to be the largest edition to date, bringing together a wide array of cultural, entertainment, culinary, and development cooperation activities.

Mr. Pham Dut Diem, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs, speaks at the press conference of 11th Vietnam–Japan Festival (JVF11) 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

At a press conference held on February 27, Mr. Pham Dut Diem, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs, stated that the festival is jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs and the Consulate General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City. The event will feature 13 key activities grouped into eight main thematic categories.

One of the highlights of this year’s festival is the Yosakoi Dance Festival, with the special participation of a renowned Yosakoi troupe from Sapporo City, Hokkaido Prefecture, Japan.

Adding to the vibrant atmosphere is the Cosmic Asia pop culture space. For Japanese cuisine enthusiasts, the Ramen Fest will be an unmissable destination.

Mr. Ono Masuo, Consul General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City, provides information at the press conference on the morning of February 27. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition to entertainment activities, JVF11 places strong emphasis on cultural depth and development cooperation through a series of meaningful programs. Notably, a combination of an Ao Dai design competition and a workshop exploring the Kimono will help honor and promote the beauty of the traditional costumes of both countries. Music exchange programs, sessions introducing Vietnamese and Japanese court music traditions, as well as dynamic street sports spaces such as skateboarding and BMX cycling, will further contribute to the festival’s youthful and energetic spirit.

Of particular note, JVF11 will host a thematic seminar titled “Human Resources Development for a Sustainable Future,” aimed at strengthening training cooperation, fostering connectivity, and attracting Vietnamese workers to Japan in the coming period.

Under the theme “Holding Hands Together: Children – Earth – Future,” the 11th Vietnam – Japan Festival will take place on March 7 and 8, 2026, at Zone B of September 23 Park in Ben Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, featuring more than 300 booths from enterprises and organizations of the two countries.

By Dinh Du – Translated by Kim Khanh