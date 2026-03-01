HCMC’s Thu Dau Mot Ward ready for Goddess Thien Hau Temple Festival

According to the People’s Committee of Thu Dau Mot Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, preparations to ensure security, safety, and public order for the Goddess Thien Hau Temple Festival have been fully completed, paving the way for a new festive season.

Thousands of residents took part in the Goddess Thien Hau palanquin procession in Binh Duong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City on February 25. (Photo: SGGP)

Pilgrims have begun arriving in the locality, with peak attendance expected on the 14th and 15th days of the first lunar month (March 2 and 3). This year’s festival is projected to welcome more than 100,000 visitors.

The most anticipated highlight is the Goddess palanquin procession, scheduled for the 15th day of the first lunar month (March 3), which is expected to attract tens of thousands of residents and visitors for worship and prayers for peace and prosperity at the beginning of the year.

Ms. Nguyen Thu Cuc, Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Dau Mot Ward, stated that the ward has proactively developed comprehensive measures to safeguard security and order throughout the festival period. The ward has proposed that the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department reinforce mobile police units during peak days to maintain public order, regulate traffic flows, and promptly address arising situations.

In addition, 34 tents have been set up to provide free drinking water, cold towels, and vegetarian meals for visitors, funded through contributions from organizations, enterprises, and individuals, reflecting a strong spirit of social mobilization and community solidarity.

Alongside the Goddess Thien Hau Temple Festival, several other traditional cultural and spiritual activities are being held in the area during the early spring period, contributing to a vibrant festive atmosphere across Ho Chi Minh City and meeting the legitimate spiritual needs of the people in a safe and orderly manner.

By Tam Trang – Translated by Kim Khanh