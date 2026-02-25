On February 25, the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Dak Lak Province, in coordination with the People’s Committee of Tuy An Tay Commune, organized the 2026 Go Thi Thung Traditional Horse Racing Festival, marking the Lunar New Year.

Go Thi Thung Traditional Horse Racing Festival 2026 opens in Dak Lak. (Photo: SGGP)

The annual event drew the participation of 16 riders, divided into four teams, competing in a vibrant display of speed and horsemanship.

Mr. Nguyen Le Vu, Deputy Director of the Dak Lak Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, said the Go Thi Thung Traditional Horse Racing Festival is a distinctive cultural and sporting event of Tuy An Tay Commune in particular and Dak Lak Province as a whole, reflecting the locality’s rich heritage and community spirit.

Unlike professional horse races, the racing horses competing at the Go Thi Thung Traditional Horse Racing Festival are largely mares that, in their daily lives, help farmers in the mountainous region transport goods and earn a living.

To deliver moments of excitement and drama on the track, these “farmer jockeys” balance their agricultural work with training their pack horses for competition. The image stands as a vivid symbol of the resilience, endurance, and courage of people in this land steeped in revolutionary tradition.

More than a contest of speed and skill, the race is a tribute to the dignity of labor and a powerful reflection of the locality’s enduring cultural identity.

From early morning, hundreds of residents gathered at the racecourse to watch the riders compete. Cheers and chants from enthusiastic spectators filled the venue, creating a charged and festive atmosphere.

The 2026 Go Thi Thung Traditional Horse Racing Festival, held in the Year of the Horse, unfolded in a series of spirited contests that generated excitement and optimism, bolstering public confidence and motivation as the community enters the new lunar year with renewed determination and aspirations for further achievements.

Organizers present commemorative flags to competing riders. (Photo: SGGP)

By Mai Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh