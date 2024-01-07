Central Vietnam boasts several agricultural export products

Thanks to selecting the right path and employing meticulous and professional farming practices, numerous OCOP products and agricultural items from the Central region are staying abreast of market preferences and the green transformation trend.

Quang Tri farmers cultivate organic rice in accordance with international green standards.

Many of these products are not only available on international e-commerce platforms but have also secured a presence on the shelves of prominent foreign supermarkets, gaining popularity among international customers.

Farmers at Nhon Tho Agricultural Cooperative No.2 in An Nhon Town, Binh Dinh Province, practice the cultivation of clean fruits and vegetables following VietGAP standards.

The An My Community Tourism Agricultural Cooperative in Phu Yen Province has developed a 4-star OCOP (One Commune One Product) product focused on community-based tourism, intertwined with the preservation of indigenous culture. This cooperative specializes in providing training and certifications for labor intended for export to European and American countries.

Asiatic pennywort from Thanh Hoa Province is currently being exported to numerous countries in Northeast Asia, Europe, the US, and various African nations.

The tuna products from fishermen in Binh Dinh Province are exported to Japan by air.

The 4-star OCOP-rated fish sauce from Ky Anh Town in Ha Tinh Province has been successfully exported to Russia, with ongoing preparations for export to Australia.

The 3-star OCOP-rated 'Keo Cu Do' (peanut rice-paper candy) product from Huong Son District in Ha Tinh Province has established a longstanding reputation in Europe through its export.

Staff at the Agricultural Processing Cooperative of Mrs. Ba Hoi in Tam Ky City, Quang Nam Province, are busy preparing a batch of 'banh chung' (Vietnamese square sticky-rice cake) to meet the export deadline for the US market.

