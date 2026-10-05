Weather

Central coastal localities urged to prepare for heavy rain and flooding

SGGPO

The National Steering Committee for Civil Defense has requested central provinces and cities from Ha Tinh to Quang Ngai to proactively respond to heavy rainfall, floods, inundation, flash floods, and landslides expected through October 7.

On the afternoon of October 5, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned that from October 5 to 7, heavy rain will hit areas from Ha Tinh to Quang Tri, later expanding to Da Nang City and the eastern part of Quang Ngai Province. Rainfall is expected to reach 50 to 100 mm, with localized spots receiving over 200 mm.

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National Highway 15D, leading to the La Lay International Border Gate (Quang Tri), is blocked by a landslide on September 13. Photo: Van Thang

In light of the natural hazards, the National Steering Committee for Civil Defense requested local authorities to closely monitor rain and flood developments, while reviewing and proactively evacuating residents from high-risk zones subject to deep flooding, flash floods, and landslides. Local officials must also manage traffic at deeply flooded spots, fast-flowing waters, and landslide areas, preventing people and vehicles from crossing if safety cannot be assured.

Localities were further directed to inspect and ensure the safety of reservoirs, ongoing construction projects, and underground mineral mining shafts. Authorities must proactively regulate hydroelectric and irrigation reservoirs to prepare for floodwaters, guaranteeing the safety of both structural works and downstream areas.

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By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan

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deep flooding flash floods the safety of reservoirs ongoing construction projects

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