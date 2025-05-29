Local authority help residents to overcome flash flood consequences

This morning, leaders from Que Phong District of Nghe An Province visited Long Thang Village in Hanh Dich Commune to oversee flash flood recovery efforts involving local forces and residents.

Since the evening of May 28, heavy rainfall has led to a rapid flow of water from upstream. In response, the commune officials and the local armed forces have swiftly informed and assisted residents in evacuating from low-lying areas and regions prone to landslides.

Chairman Lo Van Viet of the People's Committee of Hanh Dich Commune reported that at approximately 9:00 p.m. on May 28, a flash flood unexpectedly struck Long Thang Village. The flood carried away rocks and soil from the upstream of Pung stream, resulting in damage to several houses and the loss of numerous properties. It also damaged roads, rice fields, and other crops.

Chairman Lo Van Viet further noted that, fortunately, due to the prompt response, there were no casualties. The local authorities are in the process of gathering a comprehensive evaluation of the destruction.

