Weather

Local authority help residents to overcome flash flood consequences

SGGPO

This morning, leaders from Que Phong District of Nghe An Province visited Long Thang Village in Hanh Dich Commune to oversee flash flood recovery efforts involving local forces and residents.

Since the evening of May 28, heavy rainfall has led to a rapid flow of water from upstream. In response, the commune officials and the local armed forces have swiftly informed and assisted residents in evacuating from low-lying areas and regions prone to landslides.

1.jpg

Chairman Lo Van Viet of the People's Committee of Hanh Dich Commune reported that at approximately 9:00 p.m. on May 28, a flash flood unexpectedly struck Long Thang Village. The flood carried away rocks and soil from the upstream of Pung stream, resulting in damage to several houses and the loss of numerous properties. It also damaged roads, rice fields, and other crops.

Chairman Lo Van Viet further noted that, fortunately, due to the prompt response, there were no casualties. The local authorities are in the process of gathering a comprehensive evaluation of the destruction.

2.jpg
3.jpg
4.jpg
5.jpg
6.jpg
7.jpg
8.jpg
10.jpg
11.jpg
By Duy Cuong – Translated By Dan Thuy

Tags

Flash flood

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn