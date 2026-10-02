22 provinces, cities prepare for severe weather, heavy rain hit country

Weather conditions in the Northern region and the North-Central region from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien Hue are expected to deteriorate starting October 4, while coastal waters from Quang Ninh to Quang Ngai face strong winds and hazardous sea conditions.

From October 4, many areas will experience severe weather due to a cold air mass. (Photo: SGGP)

On the afternoon of October 2, the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment announced an official despatch from the National Civil Defense Steering Committee. The directive urges 22 provinces and cities across the Northern region and coastal areas from Quang Ninh to Quang Ngai to proactively respond to an incoming cold surge, thunderstorms, and severe sea conditions.

The steering committee requested local authorities to closely monitor weather forecasts and warnings regarding the cold wave. Local administrations must provide timely updates to residents for proactive safety measures and mobilize on-site forces to assist the public in emergencies.

Coastal provinces and cities from Quang Ninh to Quang Ngai were instructed to promptly inform captains, vessel owners, and active fishing fleets at sea. Fishermen are advised to take precautions, adjust operational plans, and safeguard lives and property. Localities must maintain continuous communication to handle emerging situations effectively.

The steering committee also emphasized strengthening public awareness, particularly through local broadcast networks. Guidance focuses on response skills for heavy rain, tornadoes, lightning, hail, flooding, flash floods, landslides, and strong gales at sea.

Local agencies are required to maintain strict 24-hour duty shifts and submit regular reports to the National Civil Defense Steering Committee via the Department of Dike Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

The directive follows a report from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting stating that starting the evening and night of October 4, a cold air mass will affect the northeastern area before expanding across the rest of the Northern region and areas from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien Hue.

From October 4, the Northern region and the Thanh Hoa–Thua Thien Hue region will experience moderate rainfall, with some areas facing heavy to severe downpours. Thunderstorms may trigger tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong gusty winds. Localized torrential rain carries risks of flash floods in small rivers and streams, landslides on steep slopes, and localized inundation in low-lying areas.

At sea, starting the morning of October 5, the Gulf of Tonkin will see severe northeasterly winds reaching level 6–7 with gusts up to Force 8–9. Northern waters of the North East Sea will experience level 6 (39–49 km/h) – level 7 (50- 61 km/h) winds with gusts up to level 8 (62–74 km/h). By October 6, the strong wind zone will expand across the North East Sea, including Hoang Sa Special Zone.

The 22 provinces and cities receiving the directive are Dien Bien, Lai Chau, Son La, Lao Cai, Tuyen Quang, Cao Bang, Thai Nguyen, Lang Son, Phu Tho, Hanoi, Bac Ninh, Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Hung Yen, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Hue, Da Nang, and Quang Ngai.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Kim Khanh