Southern region weather outlook for next 10 days

The Southern region is forecast to see less rain and hotter conditions through November 10, with temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Satellite image showing generally clear skies over the Southern region at 7 a.m. on November 8.

Thunderstorms are expected to increase from November 12 to 15, bringing risks of lightning, whirlwinds, and strong gusts.

The Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center has issued its latest 10-day weather forecast for the Southern area.

According to the center, weather conditions across the region are expected to improve in the early part of the week as a cold air mass from continental Asia strengthens and moves southward, combining with an intensified upper-level air mass over the western Pacific.

The interaction between these two weather systems is pushing areas of atmospheric disturbance over the Southern region farther south, resulting in a marked reduction in rainfall across the region.

From November 8 to 10, rain is expected to occur only in isolated locations across the Southern area, while sunny conditions will become more prevalent. Daily maximum temperatures are forecast to range from 33 to 35 degrees Celsius, exceeding 35 degrees Celsius in some areas.

The combination of strong sunshine and high humidity is expected to intensify uncomfortable heat, particularly around midday and in the afternoon.

However, weather conditions across the Southern region are forecast to change from the middle of next week.

Around November 11 and 12, the continental Asian cold air mass is expected to shift eastward and weaken. At the same time, the upper-level maritime air mass will move southward, extending across the Central and South Central regions before weakening and retreating offshore.

These weather patterns are expected to create favorable conditions for disturbances within the easterly wind regime to strengthen again and affect weather across the Southern region.

Consequently, from November 12 to 15, thunderstorms are forecast to increase across a wide area of the Southern region, occurring mainly in the late afternoon and at night. Some areas may experience moderate to heavy rainfall.

During the daytime, sunshine is still expected, although it will be intermittent. Maximum temperatures are forecast to fall to between 31 and 34 degrees Celsius, with some areas exceeding 34 degrees Celsius.

Although temperatures are expected to decline by around 1-2 degrees Celsius, rising humidity will mean that uncomfortable, muggy conditions persist around midday and in the afternoon.

The Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center has warned that thunderstorms during this period may be accompanied by hazardous weather phenomena, including whirlwinds, lightning and strong wind gusts, particularly during late-afternoon and evening storms.

By November 16 and 17, disturbances within the upper-level easterly wind regime are expected to weaken, bringing a significant reduction in rainfall. Weather conditions across southern Vietnam are forecast to improve again, with sunny skies prevailing.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Kim Khanh