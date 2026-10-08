Heavy rain may persist through October 10 in southern Vietnam

Heavy rain is expected to continue across southern Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, through October 10, the Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Station said on October 8.

The weather agency attributed the persistent rainfall in recent days to the intertropical convergence zone, which has been active over the South Central and Southern regions.

Widespread rain and heavy downpours have occurred across the region, with generally cloudy conditions and only brief periods of weak sunshine during the day.

Heavy rain on the evening of October 7 caused traffic congestion on Nguyen Tat Thanh Street in Xom Chieu Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, toward the city's southern area.

From this afternoon through tonight, widespread rain is forecast across southern Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City, with moderate rainfall and locally heavy to torrential downpours. Thunderstorms may bring tornadoes, lightning and strong wind gusts. Scattered showers could persist across the region overnight.

At the same time, water levels in rivers and canals are expected to continue rising under the influence of the early ninth lunar-month high-tide cycle.

Tidal peaks are forecast twice a day, in the early morning and evening. The evening high tide is expected to coincide with periods of heavier rainfall, increasing the risk of flooding in low-lying areas and along rivers and canals.

The highest tides are forecast between October 10 and 12. In Ho Chi Minh City, water levels could rise 0.1 to 0.17 meters above alert level 3, raising concerns over urban flooding, particularly in low-lying and riverside areas.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan