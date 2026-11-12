HCMC’s 2026 disaster prevention fund collection reaches 11.3 percent of target

Ho Chi Minh City had collected just VND178.1 billion (US$7.1 million) for its 2026 Natural Disaster Prevention and Control Fund, achieving only 11.3 percent of the annual plan with 66 wards, communes, and special zone yet to remit any contributions.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment today held a conference to review the management, collection, remittance, and utilization of the municipal Natural Disaster Prevention and Control Fund in 2026.

According to the report, as of November 6, the 2026 fund collection had reached only 11.3 percent of the plan.

At the conference. Photo: SGGP

Reporting at the conference, Head Nguyen Duc Vu of the Sub-Department of Irrigation under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment stated that as of November 6, collections for the 2025 Natural Disaster Prevention and Control Fund reached VND516.3 billion out of an estimated total of VND1,783.5 billion, equivalent to 28.9 percent.

For 2026, he added, the total projected collection is VND1,572.4 billion, yet only VND178.1 billion has been collected, meeting 11.3 percent of the plan.

Regarding expenditures, as of November 10, the municipal fund had disbursed VND176.3 billion out of the VND703.8 billion approved in principle by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, leaving VND527.5 billion yet to be spent.

Also as of November 10, the balance of the municipal Natural Disaster Prevention and Control Fund at State Treasury Region II stood at over VND1,183 billion.

According to Sub-Department Head Nguyen Duc Vu, collection results for both 2025 and 2026 have fallen short of requirements, with a combined VND2,661.4 billion remaining to be collected under the plan. Notably, 66 wards, communes, and special zone have recorded no collections or remittances to the municipal fund for 2026. This indicates that local organization, notification, and urging of collections remain slow and uneven.

Heavy rain caused flooding on Nguyen Van Khoi Street in An Hoi Tay Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, in October 2026. Photo: SGGP

Speaking at the conference, Vice Chairman Nguyen Thanh Danh of the People's Committee of Tan Dinh Ward noted that some businesses and workers in the area have not proactively fulfilled their contribution obligations, paid little attention to payment deadlines, or fully understood regulations regarding contribution responsibilities and violation penalties.

Regarding tasks from now until November 30, Nguyen Minh Chanh, Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture and Environment and Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Natural Disaster Prevention and Control Fund, requested Chairpersons of People's Committees across wards, communes, and special zone to directly oversee fund collection and assign focal points and officers in charge of specific groups, including businesses and citizens.

Before November 15, localities must coordinate with grassroots tax authorities to compile a list of enterprises with large payable amounts to focus on direct collection enforcement.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan