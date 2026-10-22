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Ho Chi Minh City braces for high tides on October 26-28

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Ho Chi Minh City is forecast to experience peak tides of up to 1.85 meters from October 26 to 28, raising the risk of flooding in low-lying areas and along rivers.

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Heavy rain combined with high tides could cause flooding in low-lying areas.

The Southern Regional Hydrometeorological Center issued the warning on October 22, reporting that water levels at most monitoring stations along the Saigon River had risen slowly and remained relatively low over the previous 24 hours. Water levels at Thu Dau Mot Station were higher.

At 7 a.m. on October 22, water levels stood at 1.34 meters at Nha Be Station, 1.30 meters at Phu An Station and 1.52 meters at Thu Dau Mot Station.

Water levels across rivers and canals in Ho Chi Minh City are expected to rise again in the coming days, with the highest tides of this period likely between October 26 and 28, corresponding to the 17th to 19th days of the ninth lunar month.

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Ho Chi Minh City forecasts high tides during the ninth full moon period.

Peak levels at Phu An and Nha Be stations are forecast to reach 1.70-1.75 meters, exceeding level 3 flood alert thresholds by 0.10-0.15 meters. At Thu Dau Mot Station, levels could reach 1.80-1.85 meters, surpassing the threshold by 0.20-0.25 meters.

The peaks are expected between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. and between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Authorities have warned that heavy rainfall coinciding with high tides could inundate low-lying areas and riverbanks, disrupting traffic and socioeconomic activities across the city.

By Minh Hai – Translated by Thuy Doan

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