Weather

Super Typhoon Champi may bring strong winds to East Sea

SGGP

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned on the afternoon of October 18 that a very powerful storm, internationally named Champi, was active over the northwestern Pacific Ocean.

img-2865-5144-1470.jpeg
Super Typhoon Champi is moving northwestward toward Taiwan (China). (Screenshot from the Zoom Earth app at 5 p.m. on October 18.)

The storm had reached level 16 (184–201 km/h), with gusts exceeding level 17 (202–221 km/h), and was expected to maintain this intensity over the next two days. From October 21, it is forecast to gradually weaken to around level 15 (167-183 km/h), with gusts still exceeding level 17.

Vietnam’s hydro-meteorological agency assessed that Champi had only a 10–20 percent chance of entering the northeastern part of the East Sea. Meanwhile, there was an 80–90 percent probability that the storm would move northwestward before affecting Taiwan (China) and coastal areas of China. Japan, China, and the United States have issued similar forecasts, according to their respective storm forecasting centers.

Although Champi is unlikely to enter the East Sea, its circulation could strengthen winds over the northern part of the sea in the coming days, given its intensity of level 15, with gusts exceeding level 17. Around October 21, the storm’s western circulation is expected to begin affecting the northeastern part of the northern East Sea, bringing winds of level 6 (39–49 km/h). On October 23 and 24, northeasterly winds in the northern East Sea could strengthen to level 6 (39–49 km/h)—level 7 (50–61 km/h), with gusts reaching level 9 (75–88 km/h)—level 10 (89–102 km/h). Waves are forecast to reach 3–5 meters, with rough seas.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Super Typhoon Champi strong winds East Sea

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 3.9294.091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 3.8334.185 sggponline@sggp.org.vn