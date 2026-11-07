Heavy rain triggers flooding and landslides across four communes in Lao Cai

Heavy rain caused by the circulation of a cold air mass resulted in house flooding, landslides, and traffic disruption across the four communes in Lao Cai Province on November 7, prompting emergency evacuations.

From the morning through the afternoon of November 7, moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded across multiple areas in the Northern region.

Floodwaters inundate Bac Ha Commune on the morning of November 7. Photo: Bac Ha Commune People’s Committee.

Local authorities in Bac Ha Commune reported that heavy localized rain starting on the morning of November 7 caused damage across nine villages, focusing on the commune center and the areas of Na Hoi and Thai Giang Pho. Preliminary statistics show that 42 households were affected, including 38 inundated homes, one collapsed wall, and one hit by a 50-cubic-meter landslide against a wall.

Flooding submerged and cut off several traffic points in Bac Ha Commune, including the September 20 Road bridge, spillways, the buffalo market area, and Ta Chai Bridge. Some crop areas were submerged and damaged, with full losses still being assessed.

Heavy rain causes a landslide onto a road in Bac Ha Commune. Photo: Bac Ha Commune People’s Committee

Following the natural disaster, leaders of the Bac Ha Commune People's Committee inspected the sites directly to direct recovery operations. Police, military personnel, and local forces were deployed to assist affected residents.

In Bao Nhai Commune, heavy rain accompanied by strong winds starting early November 7 unroofed less than 30 percent of a home in Nam Det Village, damaging 12 roof sheets. Positive slope landslides behind three houses were recorded in Nam Det, Lang Moi, and Ban Lap villages, while floodwaters washed away roughly 20 meters of concrete drainage along the Nam Po road in Nam Det Village.

In Cao Son Commune, rainfall measured at the La Pan Tan station reached 162 mm overnight on November 6 and early November 7. Downpours triggered multiple road landslides involving an estimated total volume of 1,380 cubic meters of soil and rock.

Some areas in Bac Ha Commune are flooded to a depth of over 1 meter. Photo: Bac Ha Commune People's Committee

The access road to Sang Lung Cheng and Sa Lung Cheng villages alone sustained several landslide points totaling around 1,200 cubic meters. A spillway at Ngai Phong Cho Village along Provincial Road 154 was submerged under nearly two meters of water, causing traffic gridlock for hours. Mud and water also inundated the homes and kitchens of two households in the commune.

In Ban Lien Commune, heavy rain caused slope landslides that affected four houses in Ban Lien Village, including one structural collapse of a kitchen perimeter wall. Flooding also triggered landslides at seven locations along two inter-village roads.

Heavy rain triggers flooding in Bac Ha Commune, Lao Cai. Photo: Bac Ha Commune People's Committee

According to a summary by the Department of Agriculture and Environment of Lao Cai Province as of 11 a.m. on November 7, heavy rain and flooding across Ban Lien, Bao Nhai, Cao Son, and Bac Ha communes left nearly 50 households inundated or damaged in terms of housing and auxiliary structures.

The total volume of landslide debris on roads across Ban Lien and Cao Son communes reached approximately 1,670 cubic meters. No casualties have been reported.

In Bac Ha Commune, Rescue and Firefighting Team No. 10 under the Fire Prevention, Fighting and Rescue Police Division of the Lao Cai Provincial Publi Security Department successfully rescued four residents trapped on a rooftop and brought them to safety. Functional forces coordinated with local authorities to post warnings in high-risk areas and assist residents with cleanup efforts.

On the morning of November 7, the Chairman of the Lao Cai Province People's Committee directed localities throughout the province to continue reviewing areas vulnerable to landslides and flooding, proactively evacuating residents when necessary. Authorities were also instructed to set up barricades and manage traffic at deep flooded points, landslides, and unsafe locations to ensure public safety.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, heavy rainfall will increase and expand from the North Central region to the South Central region starting the night of November 8. The heaviest rain is expected from November 9 through the night of November 11, with rainfall totals in some areas potentially reaching 700 mm.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan