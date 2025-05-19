Tragedy strikes Bac Kan as first flash flood claims four lives

Bac Kan Province has been hit by the first flash flood of the season, resulting in the deaths of four people. The severe weather event caused significant damage in the region.

Torrential rains pounded Bac Kan Province from the night of May 17 through the early hours of May 18, triggering devastating flash floods and severe landslides across numerous areas, with Ba Be District bearing the brunt of the impact, according to provincial authorities.

Flash flood claims four lives in Bac Kan Province

As of the afternoon of May 18, the natural disaster had killed 4 people, swept away dozens of houses, and isolated many residential areas. In addition to causing human losses, the floods also seriously affected agricultural production and infrastructure. In Cho Don District, about 6 hectares of cultivated land in Nam Cuong Commune were deeply flooded while Chu Huong Commune had a broken fish pond, and many other agricultural areas were also submerged in floodwaters.

In Ba Be District, the impact was severe. Dia Linh Commune witnessed the sweeping away of two suspension bridges and the collapse of an electric pole. Furthermore, numerous homes in Quang Khe and Dong Phuc communes suffered complete destruction or extensive damage. Given the possibility of continued heavy rainfall in the coming days, authorities are urging residents in mountainous areas and those living along streams to remain vigilant for the heightened risk of landslides and flash floods.

In related news, at 7:00 a.m. on May 18, a severe landslide occurred along the Ong Chuong River in Long Dien B Commune, Cho Moi District, An Giang Province, damaging multiple riverside homes. The landslide stretched approximately 70 meters in length and extended over 10 meters inland, causing the rear sections of 10 adjoining houses to collapse into the river.

According to local government estimates, the landslide resulted in property damage totaling around VND2 billion (US$77,285). Fortunately, no casualties were reported. In response, local authorities and militia forces promptly arrived at the scene to assist residents in relocating their belongings from the hazardous area. Affected households were transferred to temporary shelters.

Chairman Cu Minh Trong of the Cho Moi District People’s Committee attributed the incident to the river’s sharp meanders and the heavy traffic of large-capacity vessels, which exert significant pressure on the riverbanks. He noted that a 200-meter stretch of the Ong Chuong River in Long Dien B Commune remains at high risk for additional landslides. Plans are underway to construct a reinforced embankment to protect nearby residential zones and riverside transportation infrastructure.

On the same day, district officials visited displaced households to offer encouragement and immediate support, providing each with VND2 million to help address urgent needs.

Separately, at approximately 3:00 a.m. on May 17, a 3-meter-wide, 15-meter-long section of roadway along the west bank of Canal 30-4 (April 30) collapsed. The landslide was attributed to early-season rains that destabilized the soil structure, compounded by significant tidal fluctuations.

Chairman Luu Thien Thanh of the Nha Mat Ward People’s Committee reported that the area has been cordoned off and clearly marked to prevent access by pedestrians and vehicles. Local staff have been assigned to monitor the situation, report any developments, and implement response measures promptly. Authorities have also called on relevant agencies to accelerate remediation efforts.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan