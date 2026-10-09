Heavy rain, high tides may push Ho Chi Minh City water levels above level 3

Southern Vietnam is forecast to experience widespread rain through the weekend, while high tides could push water levels in Ho Chi Minh City above alert level 3.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is expected to continue across central Vietnam, raising the risk of flooding and landslides.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned that the highest tide at the Vung Tau marine observation station in Ho Chi Minh City could reach 4-4.05 meters on October 9.

Tides in Ho Chi Minh City could exceed alert level 3, with the highest levels expected between October 10 and 12. Meteorological and hydrological experts urged residents to remain vigilant, particularly if high tides coincide with heavy rain during the evening rush hour.

Heavy rain on October 8 flooded Nguyen Ai Quoc Street in Tran Bien Ward, Dong Nai City.

The Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center forecast widespread rain across southern Vietnam from October 9 to 11, with locally heavy to torrential downpours. However, rainfall on the scale of the widespread downpour recorded on October 8 is considered unlikely to recur.

The combination of rainfall and high tides could worsen flooding in Ho Chi Minh City, particularly in low-lying areas.

A tropical convergence zone remained active over southern Vietnam on October 9, with the heaviest rainfall expected in the Southeastern region, including Ho Chi Minh City. Showers are forecast mainly from afternoon to evening, while skies are expected to clear somewhat from morning to midday. Maximum temperatures are projected to range from 31 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, rising river levels have prompted further warnings in the Dong Nai River basin following heavy rainfall in the Central Highlands and southeastern Vietnam in recent days.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that water levels at the Ta Lai monitoring station on the Dong Nai River reached 112.5 meters at 5 a.m. on October 9, corresponding to alert level 2.

Water levels are forecast to rise above alert level 2 over the next 24 hours, potentially reaching 112.6 meters, or 10 centimeters above the threshold. The rise could inundate low-lying areas along the river and trigger erosion or landslides along riverbanks and streams throughout the basin.

Central Vietnam is also bracing for substantial rainfall. Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces are forecast to receive 30-60 millimeters of rain on October 9, with isolated totals exceeding 100 millimeters.

From Ha Tinh Province to Hue City, rainfall could reach 100-200 millimeters, with localized totals surpassing 300 millimeters.

Da Nang City, eastern Quang Ngai Province, Lam Dong Province and southern Vietnam are expected to receive 20-40 millimeters, with isolated amounts exceeding 80 millimeters. Forecasters warned that rainfall could exceed 100 millimeters within three hours in some locations.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected to persist from Thanh Hoa to eastern Quang Ngai on October 10 before gradually easing in these areas from October 11.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan