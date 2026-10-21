Southern Vietnam may see over 70mm of rain this afternoon

Southern Vietnam and Lam Dong Province are forecast to experience showers and thunderstorms, with locally heavy rain, on October 21, while scattered afternoon showers are expected in the north.

Super typhoon Champi continues to pack powerful winds over the northwestern Pacific.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said Ho Chi Minh City could see showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, with heavy rain in isolated areas. Low-lying locations face a risk of localized flooding.

Hanoi may experience a weak cold air mass by the afternoon.

In northern Vietnam, the cold air mass had yet to affect Hanoi's weather on Wednesday morning. Temperatures in the capital were around 25-26 degrees Celsius in the early morning but were expected to climb rapidly toward midday, reaching a high of about 33 degrees Celsius due to the pre-frontal warming effect ahead of the approaching cold air.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop across parts of the northeastern region in the afternoon before spreading to the northwestern region and northern midlands.

Central Vietnam is expected to remain mostly dry during the day, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing from late afternoon through the night.

Super typhoon Champi sustains winds of 287 kph Meteorological experts said super typhoon Champi maintained maximum sustained winds of 287 kilometers per hour early on October 21, equivalent to Category 17 on Vietnam's storm intensity scale. According to the US National Weather Service office in Guam, the storm's center was located at approximately 17.3 degrees north latitude and 132.4 degrees east longitude in a bulletin issued Wednesday morning. Champi was moving west-northwest at about 26 kilometers per hour. Satellite image showing the position of super typhoon Champi at 6 a.m. on October 21 - (Source: Screenshot) Most regional tropical cyclone warning centers forecast that Champi will continue across the northwestern Pacific toward waters east of Taiwan (China) before potentially turning northward. Vietnam's meteorological and hydrological authorities assess the likelihood of Champi entering the East Sea as low. However, the typhoon's circulation could strengthen winds over the northern East Sea in the coming days. Vessels operating in the area are advised to closely monitor subsequent weather forecasts and warnings.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan