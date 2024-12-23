Heavy rains in Khanh Hoa Province raise flash flood and landslide concerns

The South Central Hydrometeorological Station's morning bulletin for December 23 predicted moderate to heavy rain with potential for very heavy rain and thunderstorms in Khanh Hoa Province from December 23 and 24.

The flooding in Vinh Thanh Commune on December 15

This weather pattern is attributed to the influence of low-pressure systems interacting with high-altitude easterly winds. The forecast indicates a total rainfall accumulation of 30-80mm across the province, with localized areas potentially exceeding 100mm.

Rainfall distribution will vary across the province, with the heaviest rainfall anticipated in Van Ninh District and Ninh Hoa Town, where accumulations are expected to range from 60-80mm, with potential for localized areas to exceed 100mm.

In contrast, Cam Lam District and Cam Ranh City are forecast to receive the least rainfall, with predicted accumulations ranging from 30-50mm, although localized areas may experience rainfall exceeding 70mm. The remaining localities are expected to receive moderate rainfall, with accumulations ranging from 40-60mm with potential for localized areas to exceed 80mm.

It is anticipated that the South Central region will experience moderate to heavy rainfall, including localized very heavy rain and thunderstorms, during the night of December 24 and December 25. Rainfall amounts are expected to range between 50 to 100mm. Thunderstorms may bring the risk of tornadoes, lightning strikes, and strong wind gusts.

The heavy rainfall poses a significant risk of flooding in low-lying areas, as well as flash floods in smaller rivers and streams, and potential landslides on steep terrains. This late-year heavy rain could also impact the 2025 Winter-Spring crop and production activities scheduled for the end of 2024.

From December 23 to 26, there is a likelihood of flooding in rivers within Khanh Hoa Province, with the Dinh Ninh Hoa river expected to reach the second stage warning level, and the Cai Nha Trang river projected to reach the first and second stage warning level.

A moderate flood is anticipated in smaller rivers and streams, including Hien Luong, Dong Dien, and Ta Ruc. It is crucial to implement measures to mitigate flooding caused by rainfall in low-lying and urban areas, as well as to ensure the safety of reservoirs within the province. There is also a heightened risk of flash floods and landslides in mountainous communities and other vulnerable locations, particularly in Nha Trang City, Cam Ranh City, Cam Lam District, Cu Hin Pass, and Khanh Le, in the coming days.

By Truong Nhan – Translated By Anh Quan