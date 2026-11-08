Prolonged rain triggers flood, landslide alerts in Central region

The Central region will experience a widespread, intense, heavy rainfall episode from the night of November 8 through November 11 due to the impact of a cold spell. (Photo: SGGP)

On November 8, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting issued a warning that the Central region will experience a widespread, intense, heavy rainfall episode from the night of November 8 through November 11 due to the impact of a cold spell.

According to the weather warning, the heavy rain in the Central region may develop complex patterns in the coming days, with the rainfall focus shifting from Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces down to provinces and cities in the Central and South Central regions.

Specifically, from the night of November 8 through November 9, southern Nghe An Province will see heavy rain and thunderstorms, with common rainfall of 50–100mm and localized totals exceeding 150mm. In Ha Tinh Province and northern Quang Tri Province, heavy to very heavy rain is expected, averaging 100–250mm, with localized amounts topping 350mm.

From November 9 to 11, heavy rain will concentrate in areas extending from southern Quang Tri Province to Da Nang City and eastern Quang Ngai Province, with common rainfall reaching 150–250mm and localized totals exceeding 400mm. The eastern parts of Gia Lai and Dak Lak provinces will experience moderate to heavy rain, typically ranging between 60 and 150 mm, with localized spots exceeding 200 mm.

Hue City, Da Nang City, and eastern Quang Ngai Province will register common rainfall of 100–200 mm, with localized areas surpassing 300 mm. Eastern Gia Lai and Dak Lak provinces will see rainfall between 70 and 150 mm, with localized amounts exceeding 200 mm.

Ta Trach Reservoir in Hue City begins downstream water discharge on Huong River to prepare for flood prevention from 3:00 p.m. on November 8. (Photo: SGGP)

Alongside the heavy rain alert, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned of impending river floods across the region spanning from Quang Tri to Dak Lak.

Observational data on November 8 indicated that water levels on rivers from Quang Tri to Dak Lak fluctuated slowly, remaining below Alarm Level 1.

However, from November 9 to 12, rivers in this region are likely to experience a flood wave, with peak water levels generally reaching alarm levels 1–2, and some rivers exceeding alarm levels. Authorities warned of potential flooding in low-lying riparian areas and urban centers, as well as high risks of flash floods and landslides on steep slopes.

Regarding the cause of the heavy downpours in the Central region, meteorological agencies stated that starting late afternoon and night on November 8, a cold air mass began affecting the Northern region before expanding southward into North Central and Central areas and parts of the South Central region.

The interaction between the incoming cold air mass and existing warm air pockets in the region will trigger widespread heavy downpours from the night of November 8 through the night of November 11. Beginning November 12, heavy rainfall in the Central region is expected to gradually subside as the cold air mass weakens and moves eastward.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh