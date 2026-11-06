Cold snap in north, heavy rain in central Vietnam

A strong cold front will hit northern Vietnam from November 8, while central regions brace for heavy rain through November 11.

Satellite image taken on the afternoon of November 6 shows a cold air mass moving toward northern Vietnam. (Source: Screenshot from the Zoom Earth app)

A strong cold air mass is moving toward northern Vietnam, bringing colder conditions from November 8 and raising the risk of widespread heavy rainfall across central regions through November 11, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned on the afternoon of November 6.

Northern mountainous areas to turn cold from November 8

The cold air mass is expected to reach the northeastern region on the evening and night of November 8 before spreading to the northwestern region, North Central Coast, and central Vietnam, and some parts of the South Central Coast in the following days.

On land, northeasterly winds will strengthen to levels 3-4, reaching level 5 along coastal areas, with some locations experiencing level 6 gusting to level 7.

Temperatures will drop in northern mountainous areas from the night of November 8, with severe cold possible in high-altitude locations. From November 9, colder conditions will extend across the rest of northern Vietnam and the North Central Coast. Minimum temperatures are forecast at 16-19 degrees Celsius, with some high mountain areas dropping below 13 degrees Celsius.

In Hanoi, rain and showers are expected from the evening of November 8 through the morning of November 9, with isolated thunderstorms and locally heavy downpours. The capital is forecast to turn cold from November 9.

At sea, strong northeasterly winds are expected to affect the Gulf of Tonkin and the northern East Sea, including Hoang Sa Special Zone, from the evening of November 8. Winds will reach levels 7-8, with gusts of levels 9-10. Waves are forecast to reach 2-4 meters in the Gulf of Tonkin and 4-6 meters in the northern East Sea, creating rough sea conditions.

Hanoi experiences a mix of rain and sunshine on the afternoon of November 6 ahead of the incoming cold air mass.

Central Vietnam faces rainfall exceeding 700mm

From the night of November 8 through November 11, widespread heavy rain is forecast from southern Nghe An Province to Da Nang and across eastern areas of Quang Ngai and Dak Lak provinces.

Between the night of November 8 and November 9, rainfall from southern Nghe An to northern Quang Tri is expected to reach 100-200mm, with isolated totals exceeding 300mm.

From November 9 through the night of November 11, Hue and Da Nang cities, along with eastern Quang Ngai Province, could receive 250-450mm of rain, with localized accumulations topping 700mm. Southern Quang Tri and eastern areas of Gia Lai and Dak Lak provinces are forecast to receive 150-300mm, with isolated totals exceeding 400mm.

Southern coastal waters brace for strong winds

The Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center warned that northeasterly monsoon winds would strengthen over the coastal waters of southern Vietnam and Lam Dong Province during the weekend.

Winds in waters from Lam Dong to Ho Chi Minh City are forecast at levels 5-6, with gusts reaching levels 7-8. In waters from Ho Chi Minh City to Ca Mau Province, winds will reach levels 4-5, occasionally level 6, while waters from Ca Mau to An Giang Province will experience east-northeasterly winds at levels 4-5.

The center cautioned that moderate to strong northeasterly winds could disrupt operations of small vessels and marine tourism boats, particularly during the weekend. Tourists and vessel operators have been advised to exercise caution.

Rain and thunderstorms over southern Vietnam's coastal waters and inland areas are also expected to increase again during the afternoon and evening over the weekend.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan