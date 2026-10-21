Weather

11 coastal localities step up preparations for strong winds, high waves

SGGP

The National Civil Defense Steering Committee has urged 11 coastal provinces and cities, from Quang Ninh to Quang Ngai, to proactively prepare for strong winds and high waves at sea on October 21–22.

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Fishing boats anchored at sea. (Photo: SGGP)

The Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment made an announcement on the evening of October 20.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, winds over the northeastern waters of the northern East Sea are forecast to strengthen to level 6–7, with gusts reaching level 8–9, from October 21 to 22. Wave heights are expected to reach 2–4 meters.

Earlier, the meteorological agency warned that a weak cold air mass was approaching the Northern region and could strengthen northeasterly winds over the northeastern waters of the northern East Sea from the afternoon of October 21.

During the same period, the outer western circulation of super typhoon Champi over the northwestern Pacific could affect the northeastern East Sea from October 21.

According to meteorological forecasts, from October 23 to 24, northeasterly winds over the northern East Sea could strengthen to level 6–7, with gusts reaching level 9–10. Wave heights could reach 3–5 meters.

The National Civil Defense Steering Committee has called on the 11 coastal localities to notify captains, vessel owners, and boats operating at sea so they can take preventive measures. Local authorities have also been asked to develop appropriate production plans to ensure the safety of people and property, while maintaining communications to promptly respond to potentially dangerous situations.

The localities must prepare personnel and equipment for search and rescue operations when required. They are also required to maintain strict duty rosters and regularly report developments to the National Civil Defense Steering Committee through the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Kim Khanh

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coastal localities strong winds high waves Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention and Control National Civil Defense Steering Committee

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