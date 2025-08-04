PM praises village chief’s brave actions in rescuing residents from flash flood

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has sent a letter of commendation to Mua A Thi, a 26-year-old village chief in the northern province of Dien Bien, for his bravery and swift actions in rescuing his villagers during a devastating flash flood.

Mua A Thi, a 26-year-old village chief in the northern province of Dien Bien. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the letter, heavy rain in the early morning of August 1 triggered a sudden flash flood and landslides in Hang Pu Xi village, Xa Dung commune, Dien Bien province. Torrents of water and debris swept through the area, putting lives at serious risk.

In the face of danger, Thi acted without hesitation. Despite the darkness and raging floodwaters, he alerted villagers, personally helped elderly people and children evacuate, and guided others to move to a safe place. His quick thinking and courageous leadership helped save all 90 residents of Hang Pu Xi from what could have been a tragic disaster.

PM Pham Minh Chinh praised Thi's extraordinary bravery, clear-headed decisions, and deep sense of responsibility. He asked the Chairperson of the Dien Bien Provincial People's Committee and the Ministry of Home Affairs to urgently consider and propose a commendation for Thi in line with regulations.

On behalf of the Government, the PM expressed his admiration for the young village chief, describing him as a shining example of the spirit of unity, compassion, and dedication to the people. He called on all public servants, especially those working at the grassroots level, to learn from Thi’s selfless commitment to protecting the community.

The PM also urged the media to spread such inspiring stories, especially those involving acts of courage during natural disasters.

In his message, PM Pham Minh Chinh called on every citizen to remain alert, develop disaster response skills, and support one another in times of crisis. He also asked ministries, local authorities, and communities to strengthen civil defense, promote public awareness, and reward individuals who make outstanding contributions to disaster prevention and response.

Vietnamplus