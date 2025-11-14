Ho Chi Minh City

Ben Thanh – Tham Luong Metro Line to begin construction in early 2026

Late on November 13, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR) Phan Cong Bang inspected the site where technical infrastructure is being relocated along the entire Metro Line 2.

Mr. Phan Cong Bang, Head of the HCMC Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR) (left), inspects the Metro Line 2 construction site. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

At the construction site of the S7 Bay Hien Station in Bay Hien Ward, the Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board said that the technical infrastructure relocation along the entire Metro Line 2 (Ben Thanh – Tham Luong) is entering a peak phase, with the S7 Bay Hien station area considered one of the most challenging points due to heavy traffic making difficult for contractors to set up barriers, transport materials, or deploy machinery according to plan.

Construction at S7 Bay Hien Station area is considered one of the most challenging points due to very heavy traffic. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Despite these challenges, construction teams are working hard to adhere to the schedule to ensure the site is handed over for Metro Line 2 construction on time, as planned by the city.

According to the MAUR head, the relocation at the S7 Bay Hien Station is now over 70 percent complete, and some stations have been fully relocated. However, some stations such as S7 (Bay Hien), S9 (Ba Queo) and S10 (Pham Van Bach) still face challenges due to infrastructure managed by other units, complicating coordination.

Construction faces many difficulties due to heavy traffic on the road. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Additionally, recent heavy rains have also significantly affected its progress. Nevertheless, MAUR affirmed that the entire site would be handed over in 2025 to begin main-line construction, aiming to connect with Metro Line 1 as soon as possible.

The Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board has submitted the project’s technology and standard report to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, and is expected to submit to the Ministry of Construction this week.

The city has issued a plan to start Metro Line 2 construction in January 2026. Procedures such as the feasibility study, environmental impact assessment and technical documentation are scheduled to be completed by December 2025.

Phase 1 of Metro Line 2 is 11.6 kilometers long with 11 stations. The project benefits from special mechanisms under Resolution 188/2023/QH15, which help streamline many procedures.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

