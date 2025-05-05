HCMC’s metro line No.2 shifted to public investment capital

The Government Office has just released a statement summarizing Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s conclusions regarding key national railway projects.

Accordingly, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has required efforts in the synchronized implementation of major railway projects, including the North-South high-speed railway, railway lines connecting to China and key economic regions, and urban railway lines in the capital city of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

The Prime Minister also urged to swiftly resolve issues related to land clearance and investment procedures.

The Prime Minister emphasized that railway project routes must prioritize the selection of the shortest distance and straightest path, building tunnels through mountains and bridges over rivers.

In addition, it is essential to receive, master and transfer modern and smart technology to develop the railway industry serving the country's industrialization and modernization.

The Prime Minister has also instructed that the railway projects must ensure synchronized implementation. The Lao Cai – Hanoi – Hai Phong railway line must be commenced by the end of 2025, while the North-South high-speed railway project must start by the end of 2026.

The Prime Minister also issued directives for several key railway projects. Specifically, the Lao Cai – Hanoi – Hai Phong railway project is scheduled to begin construction in December 2025.

Regarding urban railway lines, particularly railway line No.3 (Hanoi – Yen So), the Prime Minister has instructed the Ministry of Finance to urgently complete the proposal documents and submit them to the Prime Minister for consideration and approval of the proposed use of ODA preferential loans, as recommended by the Hanoi People's Committee.

The map of metro line 2 (Ho Chi Minh City – Ben Thanh – Tham Luong)

As for metro line No.2 (Ho Chi Minh City- Ben Thanh– Tham Luong), the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has instructed to promptly review and finalize the project documents and draft a decision to stop using ODA funds and switch to public investment capital.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong