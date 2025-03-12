Metro Line 2 project to be financed by HCMC’s state budget

Ho Chi Minh City will fund Metro Line 2, connecting Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Tham Luong Depot in District 12, with the state budget instead of ODA loans.

Map of Metro Line 2

The Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has just agreed with a proposal from the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the People's Committee to shift funding for projected Metro Line 2 from Official Development Assistance (ODA) loans to the state budget.

In addition, the construction of a work connecting Metro Line 1 and Metro Line 2 at the Ben Thanh central station will be added to the project.

The Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has delegated the Party Committee of the People's Committee to lead the People's Committee to direct the Ho Chi Minh City Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR), in coordination with relevant departments, to urgently implement the Metro Line 2 project in accordance with Resolution No. 188/2025/QH15 of the National Assembly on piloting several special and exceptional mechanisms and policies to develop the city's urban railway network.

Around 99.8 percent of site clearance of the Metro Line 2 project has been completed. (Photo: SGGP)

The Metro Line 2 project has a total investment of VND47.89 trillion (US$1.88 billion). Around 99.8 percent of site clearance has been completed.

Resolution 188 allows Ho Chi Minh City to build seven metro lines, totaling 355km, within the next decade, from now until 2035. The preliminary total investment for the project is about US$40.2 billion. Ho Chi Minh City has chosen Metro Line 2 as a pilot project to apply Resolution 188’s policies and mechanisms. The Metro Line 2 project is expected to be kicked off in December 2025 and completed in 2030.

Related News State budget investment capital to be allocated to Metro Line 2 project

By Thu Huong—Translated by Kim Khanh