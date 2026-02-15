Tet Book Street 2026 ready to serve visitors from evening of February 15

The Lunar New Year (Tet) Book Street 2026 is ready to welcome visitors from the evening of February 15, following its opening ceremony at 5 p.m.

On the evening of February 14, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Ngoc Hoi, along with the City’s Art Council, inspected the final construction and preparations for the opening of the Tet Book Street 2026, scheduled for February 15.

At present, the project is nearly complete.

The inspection delegation acknowledged the strong efforts of participating units in organizing the 2026 Tet Book Street Festival, including bookstores, publishing houses, the Ho Chi Minh City General Science Library, the Ho Chi Minh Museum – Ho Chi Minh City Branch and the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association.

The festival features over 20 leading publishers and bookstores, offering discounts of 10 percent to 30 percent and promoting cashless payments. Highlights include the “Compassionate Book ATM,” children’s play areas, cultural performances, book coffee and themed exhibition spaces.

Running through February 22 (the 28th day in the last lunar month to the sixth day of Tet), the event carries the theme “Spring Convergence – Confidently Moving Forward,” creating a vibrant cultural and reading space for residents and visitors.

>>>Below are some photos from the on-site inspection at the Tet Book Street 2026.

By Thuy Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong