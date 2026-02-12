2026 Book Street Festival to be held in HCMC’s wards

The 2026 Book Street Festival will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from February 15 to 22 (from the 28th day of the last month to the 6th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

A perspective view of the main entrance gateway at the 2026 Tet Book Street Festival in Saigon Ward

Under the theme “Spring Convergence – Steadfastly Striding Forward,” the event will be held in Saigon, Binh Duong, and Vung Tau wards.

The Book Street Festival is one of Ho Chi Minh City’s major cultural highlights during the Lunar New Year, and it has been held annually for more than a decade, becoming a distinctive tradition that promotes reading and cultural engagement. The event was first introduced in 2010 and has since grown into a popular destination for both residents and visitors.

This year, the festival will be staged across three different venues for the first time, along Le Loi Street in Saigon Ward, at New City Park in Binh Duong Ward, and around the Revolutionary Tradition House in Vung Tau Ward.

A perspective of the Tet Book Street Festival 2026 at New City Park in Binh Duong Ward

In addition to tens of thousands of books and periodicals on display, the festival will feature a range of special cultural activities. These include exhibitions of publications, historical documents, and images commemorating the 50th anniversary of Saigon–Gia Dinh being renamed Ho Chi Minh City, as well as an exhibition titled “Ho Chi Minh City – A Livable City” showcasing the metropolis’s economic, cultural, and political achievements since its merger. The program will also include a display marking the 80th anniversary of the first General Election to elect the Vietnam NA (January 6, 1946–2026) and the 2026 elections for the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term. Festivalgoers will be able to experience e-books, audiobooks, and artificial intelligence-enhanced reading, meet with renowned authors, and attend a series of workshops on books and reading culture.

A view of the Tet Book Street Festival 2026 at the Revolutionary Tradition House area in Vung Tau Ward

On the first day of the Lunar New Year, all three venues hosting the 2026 Book Street Festival will feature special “free book ATM” giveaways, where visitors can receive complimentary books as part of “li xi” (giving lucky money at the Tet holiday). The initiative is designed to foster a spirit of sharing and encourage reading within the community, helping attendees gain access to a wide range of meaningful and engaging titles.

By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh