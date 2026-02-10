SGGP Newspaper's Tet special edition cover wins first prize

The Lunar New Year (Tet) 2026 special edition cover of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, themed “A Great Opportunity,” won the first prize at the Spring Newspaper Cover Award 2026.

This marks the third consecutive year that Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper has claimed the top prize.

On the morning of February 10, the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association held the award ceremony for the Spring 2026 Newspaper Cover Award at the Ho Chi Minh City Book Street.

Attendees included representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization; the Vietnam Journalists Association; the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports; the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association and leaders of press agencies.

Journalist Nguyen Tan Phong, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Speaking at the ceremony, journalist Nguyen Tan Phong, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association, said that this year saw the participation of 23 newspapers and magazine publications from Ho Chi Minh City. Entries were evaluated according to three criteria, comprising aesthetic quality and visual impact; compliance with editorial principles and objectives; and the expression of a strong spring spirit.

The Tet 2026 special edition cover of SGGP Newspaper

As a result, the Tet 2026 special edition cover of SGGP Newspaper, themed “A Great Opportunity,” was awarded the first prize at the Spring Newspaper Cover Award 2026 by the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association.

Two second prizes were awarded to Nguoi Lao Dong (Labourer) Newspaper and Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper; meanwhile, three third prizes went to Phap Luat (Law) Ho Chi Minh City Newspaper, Ho Chi Minh City Women Newspaper and Ho Chi Minh City Education Magazine.

Representing Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper at the award ceremony, journalist Ngo Quang Truong, Secretary General of the Editorial Board, shares at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Representing Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper at the award ceremony, journalist Ngo Quang Truong, Secretary General of the Editorial Board, said that the award reflects the collective effort and pride of the newspaper’s staff in maintaining the highest honor for three consecutive years.

Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Tang Huu Phong (first from left) and Vice President of the Vietnam Journalists Association in charge of the Southern region Tran Trong Dung (first from right) present the first prize of Spring 2026 Newspaper Cover Award to representatives of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

According to journalist Ngo Quang Truong, the cover conveys the theme of the nation standing before a great opportunity and aspiring toward strong and prosperous development. This message is expressed through symbols such as Hoang Sa–Truong Sa (the Paracel Islands and the Spratly Islands), represented by the Vietnamese national flag, green urban development, the North–South high-speed railway and Long Thanh International Airport.

At the same time, the integrated symbols of Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau, following their administrative merger, are harmoniously depicted, emphasizing Ho Chi Minh City’s role as the country’s economic locomotive.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association, in coordination with Ho Chi Minh City Book Street Company, also organized an exhibition and charity sale of 2026 spring newspaper special publications. Readers could choose their favorite spring newspapers and contribute voluntarily at a fixed donation of VND50,000 (US$1.93) per copy. All newspapers were donated by press agencies, and the proceeds will be used to support journalists suffering from serious illnesses, elderly journalists in poor health, or those facing particularly difficult circumstances.

By Tieu Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong