Final touches underway as Nguyen Hue Flower Street nears completion

With only a few days remaining, the Nguyen Hue Flower Street for Tet 2026 is set to officially open, welcoming residents and visitors to stroll, admire floral displays, and celebrate the Lunar New Year.

To date, more than 90 percent of the project has been completed, with numerous installations and miniature landscapes already in place.

Lighting crews are working tirelessly to finalize the project’s last remaining details.

At the entrance gate, this year’s centerpiece—a giant horse mascot symbolizing the Year of the Horse—has been fully installed. The structure stands seven meters tall and nine meters long, mounted on an 11-meter-high pedestal.

Fresh, vibrant floral displays brighten Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2026.

Do Minh Duc, who oversees the installation of models and decorative features, said: “Since January 28, we have transported completed architectural structures and miniature scenes from Binh Quoi Tourist Area to Nguyen Hue Flower Street for installation. Around 30 workers are currently working overtime from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily to finalize borders, arrange flower baskets, and position decorative models. At this point, more than 90 percent of the work has essentially been completed.”

Several miniature landscapes are still in the process of being finalized.

Staff of HCMC Greenery Parks Co., Ltd. are working intensively from morning until late at night to meet the deadline.

In the “Radiant Memories” zone, a giant traditional rotating lantern crafted by artisan Van Tong has also been installed. Standing over six meters tall with a diameter of 6.4 meters, the continuously rotating lantern recreates vivid scenes of traditional Vietnamese Tet, preserving cherished cultural values.

According to organizers, Nguyen Hue Flower Street for Tet 2026 is the largest floral installation ever staged, featuring more than 100,000 flower baskets of diverse varieties.

The horse mascot model embodies strong traditional motifs.

The striking beauty of the horse mascot at Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2026.

A traditional horse-drawn carriage is recreated as part of a decorative scene along the flower street.

Over the past 23 years, Nguyen Hue Flower Street has become a distinctive cultural hallmark of HCMC, harmoniously blending tradition and modernity while reflecting the image of a civilized and compassionate city. The annual floral promenade consistently showcases innovative creative concepts, contributing to the celebration of national cultural identity and serving as a unique and iconic spring destination in HCMC.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan