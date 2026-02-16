Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2026 officially opens

The 2026 Nguyen Hue Flower Street, one of HCMC’s much-awaited annual festivals on Tet holidays, opens on the evening of February 15.

HCMC leaders and delegates attend the opening ceremony of the 2026 Nguyen Hue Flower Street (Photo: SGGP)

At the intersection of Le Loi and Nguyen Hue streets, within the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park and along Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street, the Ho Chi Minh City Organizing Committee for the celebration of major holidays held the opening ceremony of the Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2026.

Attending the ceremony were former Vice State President Truong My Hoa, Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh, and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong.

Also present were former city leaders; representatives of municipal departments and agencies; members of diplomatic missions and foreign consulates in Ho Chi Minh City; and executives of Saigontourist Group and the organizing committee of the 2026 Nguyen Hue Flower Street.

Prior to the opening ceremony, a delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders led by Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong laid flowers and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park.

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy delivers the opening address at the Nguyen Hue Flower Street ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

This year, the Nguyen Hue Flower Street for the Lunar New Year 2026 is themed “Spring Convergence – Steadfast Steps Forward,” with an expanded event footprint.

For the first time, the program is being held simultaneously at three locations, including Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in Saigon Ward, Thu Dau Mot Ward, and Vung Tau Ward. All sites are aligned under a shared theme, underscoring the city’s spirit of unity, convergence, and development.

The flower street opens to residents and visitors from 7 p.m. on February 15, 2026, to 9 p.m. on February 22, 2026 (the 28th day of the last month through the sixth day of the first month of the Lunar calendar).

The flower street space continues to be adorned with display installations and artistic floral arrangements presented by several consulates general, including those of the United Kingdom, India, Laos, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Malaysia, China, and Thailand.

In addition, decorative works representing Vietnam have been created by member units of Saigontourist Group, contributing to the event’s vibrant and multicultural atmosphere.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders cut the ribbon to officially open the Nguyen Hue Flower Street for the Lunar New Year 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh