Vietnam’s story told through music by international artists

The recent release of the music video titled “Song From A Secret Garden—Secret Garden in Vietnam,” filmed against scenic backdrops across Vietnam in the early days of 2026, has drawn widespread public attention.

Beyond a standalone artistic production, the video can be seen as a symbolic milestone, opening a broader narrative about Vietnam’s ongoing journey to project its national image and cultural appeal to the world.

According to many experts, the participation of world-renowned artists such as Kenny G, Bond, and the Secret Garden in a music production linked to the promotion of Vietnam’s image under the Good Morning Vietnam project jointly initiated by Nhan Dan Newspaper and IB Group Vietnam represents a notable step forward. Vietnam is no longer positioned as a destination waiting to be “introduced,” but is instead proactively placing itself within the global creative mainstream.

When leading international artists or well-known ensembles rooted in classical and instrumental music choose Vietnam’s landscapes as their artistic setting, it signals a recognition of the country’s aesthetic value, cultural depth, and the compelling appeal of Vietnam.

What is particularly commendable lies in the way Vietnam’s image is being communicated through landscapes and heritage narrated by music, a universal language that transcends linguistic barriers and speaks directly to emotion. Viewers are not persuaded by information but guided by melody, atmosphere, and feeling. This is precisely what distinguishes tourism promotion in the age of experience.

More importantly, the story reflects a shift in mindset. Tourism is no longer separate from culture, and culture no longer exists solely within preserved spaces. When heritage becomes artistic material, the image of a nation lingers longer in the viewer’s memory, rather than passing by like a conventional promotional reel.

A music video cannot transform a nation’s tourism profile overnight. However, as Vietnam increasingly appears in the creative works of international artists, it signals that the journey to showcase the country’s beauty to the world is beginning to yield tangible results.

The legendary Irish-Norwegian new age duo, Secret Garden, performed in Vietnam for the first time, coinciding with the celebration of the 30th anniversary of their debut single, on the evening of October 18 at the National Convention Center in My Dinh, Hanoi.

By Mai An - Translated by Kim Khanh