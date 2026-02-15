Culture/art

First photos from Nguyen Hue Flower Street ahead of opening hour

SGGPO

Tonight, February 15 (the 28th day of the 12th lunar month), the Nguyen Hue Flower Street and the Tet Book Street Festival for Lunar New Year in Ho Chi Minh City will officially open.

The Tet atmosphere in the city center is growing increasingly lively and festive, filled with the vibrant colors of spring.

Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2026 will officially welcome residents and visitors from the evening of February 15 (the 28th day of the 12th lunar month) until 9 p.m. on February 22 (the sixth day of the first lunar month).

z7527380216071-eda815f2cbdb7746e35fbc11b9082d72-502-504.jpg

Under the theme “Spring Convergence – Confidently Moving Forward,” the event affirms the nation’s spirit and aspirations in a new era. Notably, the 2026 edition marks a completely new milestone, offering two distinct day-and-night experiences within the same space, something unprecedented in its 23-year history.

During the day, more than 100,000 flower baskets of various species and colors create a radiant spring setting, complemented by unique zodiac mascots, large-scale and miniature landscapes, meeting visitors’ needs for sightseeing and commemorative photos.

As mapping technology relies on light projection, mapping shows will only take place at night, scheduled at 7 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9 p.m., with each performance lasting ten minutes.

Organizers have also installed AR (augmented reality) technology at the main gate area, enabling visitors to capture AR effects while watching the mapping performances, creating impressive video clips.

Visitors need to scan a QR code or watch a TikTok clip using the application and tap “Try AR effect” to record images of the 2026 Flower Street mascot anywhere and at any time.

>>>Below are first photos from Nguyen Hue Flower Street ahead of opening hour.

z7527379972476-bd9e7fe548262183e91e057c523100ab-4190-6388.jpg
z7527379721321-be76f96e2b82d562b8c6d90d81008e41-6027-4921.jpg
z7527380277846-462d3e53b6fbb8e81b91ff66a0865aa8-5620-8551.jpg
z7527379922290-b6b754387f83874651fa5aaffcb9e5b4-6930-8779.jpg

Tet Book Street Festival will officially open at 5 p.m. on February 15 and run until 10 p.m. on February 22 (from the 28th hour of the 12th lunar month to the 6th day of the Lunar New Year), under the theme “Spring Convergence – Confidently Moving Forward.”

For the first time, the festival will be held simultaneously at three venues, comprising Le Loi Street in Saigon Ward, New City Park in Binh Duong Ward, and the Revolutionary Tradition House in Vung Tau Ward.

z7534395512904-37be650d15c1bc9185969639bf2ad13f-499-3653.jpg
z7534395333923-4043c55768b6a4744f8168e88ba32966-7617-2385.jpg
A large number of city residents and international visitors eagerly watch the rehearsal for the opening performance of the 2026 Tet Book Street Festival. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Throughout the festival, more than 80 events and activities will take place, including 15 major stage programs, 20 thematic exhibitions, over 30 workshops and hands-on activities at booths, along with around 15 signature programs at Nguyen Van Binh Book Street and Thu Duc Book Street.

By Thuy Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong

