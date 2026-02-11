Fireworks to illuminate 16 locations across HCMC on Lunar New Year’s Eve

Ho Chi Minh City will organize fireworks displays at 16 locations to welcome the Lunar New Year 2026, the Year of the Horse.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports on February 10 announced that the New Year’s Eve celebration, organized by the municipal People’s Committee, will take place from 8 p.m. on February 16 (the 29th day of the 12th lunar month) to 12:30 a.m. on February 17 (the first day of the first lunar month).

Accordingly, artistic fireworks displays will last for 30 minutes, from midnight to 12:30 a.m. on February 17 (the first day of the first lunar month).

Three high-altitude fireworks displays are planned at the Saigon River Tunnel area in An Khanh Ward, the new urban center of Binh Duong Ward and Ba Ria Park Square in Ba Ria Ward.

Meanwhile, 13 low-altitude fireworks displays will be held at various locations across Ho Chi Minh City.

By Duy Khang- Translated by Huyen Huong