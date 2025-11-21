National

Lawmakers to debate bills on AI, technology transfer, high technology on Nov. 21

The draft revised Law on High Technology comprises six chapters with 27 articles, stipulating high-tech activities along with relevant policies and measures to encourage and advance the sector.

Lawmakers are scheduled to hear the Government’s proposal and a verification report on the draft Law on Artificial Intelligence, and discuss the draft Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Technology Transfer, and the draft Law on High Technology (revised) on November 21 as part of the 15th National Assembly’s 10th session.

Amendments to the Law on Technology Transfer focus on six policy groups. Key contents include defining the scope of technologies regulated under the Law to cover emerging global trends and practical requirements; and promoting the transfer of domestically developed technologies, including transfers among Vietnamese enterprises, organisations and individuals, as well as the commercialisation of research outcomes and development activities.

vna-potal-quoc-hoi-thao-luan-cac-luat-nghi-quyet-ve-giao-duc-va-dao-tao-8420224.jpg
An overview of a discussion within the 15th National Assembly’s 10th session (Photo: VNA)

The draft revised Law on High Technology comprises six chapters with 27 articles, stipulating high-tech activities along with relevant policies and measures to encourage and advance the sector.

It features six major policy groups, including fostering the development of high-tech ecosystems and supplementing regulations on models of high-tech zones and high-tech urban areas.

The draft law is formulated on the principles of simplifying administrative procedures, enhancing post-approval inspection, and promoting digital transformation in both management and high-tech operations. It also reflects a shift towards results-based management, rather than managing processes. A key objective is to attract non-budget investment in high technology by encouraging enterprises to invest in and fund research and development of high-tech and strategic technologies.

In the afternoon, the National Assembly deputies will have a plenary discussion on the draft Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Statistics and the draft Law on Bankruptcy (revised), before moving to group discussions on the draft Law on Artificial Intelligence.

Vietnamplus

Tags

bills on AI bill on technology transfer bill on high technology lawmakers Law on Technology Transfer draft Law on Artificial Intelligence draft revised Law on High Technology National Assembly deputies plenary discussion 15th National Assembly’s 10th session

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn