Ho Chi Minh City hosts job fair for people with disabilities

Nearly 500 people with disabilities participated in a job fair held today aimed at connecting them with employment opportunities.

People with disabilities at the fair

The event, a collaborative effort between the Ho Chi Minh City Employment Service Center, the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Support - Vocational Training and Job Creation, and the People's Committee of Xuan Hoa Ward, saw strong engagement from both job seekers and businesses.

The fair attracted 56 companies offering a total of 3,127 jobs. Notably, 28 of these businesses had 522 positions specifically for workers with disabilities.

According to Director Bui Thanh Tuan of the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Support - Vocational Training and Job Creation, the fair's primary goal was to create favorable conditions for all workers, especially those with disabilities. He emphasized the event's role in allowing people to find jobs, network, and learn from one another, all while reinforcing the social principle that "no one is left behind."

Director Bui Thanh Tuan also expressed his hope to collaborate with businesses to provide basic training for people with disabilities and to understand the challenges they face in the workplace, with the ultimate goal of creating a harmonious and supportive work environment.

A variety of positions were available, including roles in sales, delivery, customer service, technical support, accounting, and security.

The event also highlighted successful business owners with disabilities who are now in a position to hire others. Ms. Tran Thi Ngoc Hieu, owner of Oc Hieu store, shared her experience, stating, 'As a disabled person, I understand your need to find a job. I want everyone to have a good job, creating a stable income for life'.

Her store is currently recruiting for several positions, including apprentices for handicraft production, online sales, and media collaborators, offering free training to all new hires.

Participating companies, like Haga Smartech Trading and Service Company represented by CEO Le Thi My Hanh, were actively recruiting. The company is seeking two phone/computer repair technicians, 15 sales staff, one internal accountant, and two marketing staff, with salaries ranging from 7 to 15 million Vietnamese dong per month.

Director Le Thuc Vinh of Tiep Lua Social Joint Stock Company, is looking to hire 20 remote online sales staff and is prepared to provide training for candidates who lack prior sales experience. He revealed that born without any physical impairments, Vinh's life took a sudden turn in middle school when his spine began to deform, causing his back to bend.

Despite undergoing spinal surgery, his condition could not be fully corrected. Rather than succumbing to sadness, he channeled his energy into self-improvement. Director Vinh said that as he has experienced the difficulties of finding a job himself, he is even more motivated to create opportunities for other people with disabilities.

At the job fair, many people with disabilities voiced their determination to find suitable employment. Among them was Nguyen Duy Quang, a 23-year-old resident of Duc Nhuan Ward, who is paralyzed in his right leg due to a stroke. He is actively seeking roles in sales or customer service and noted that the companies at the event provided specific recruitment requirements.

By Cam Tuyet - Translated by Anh Quan