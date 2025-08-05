Fashion runway debuts for people with disabilities

The Vietnam Disability Fashion Show 2025 aimed to honour the diverse beauty of individuals, promote humanistic values, and foster equality and social inclusion.

A model with physical challenge confidently showcase ao dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) on the fashion runway. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s first professional fashion show dedicated to people with disabilities officially debuted at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi on August 4.

Titled “The Shape of Will”, the Vietnam Disability Fashion Show 2025 brought together models with disabilities from across the country to celebrate individuality, resilience, and inner beauty.

On the runway, 54 models confidently showcased five fashion collections designed to suit their physical conditions and personalities.

Organised by HGI Group in collaboration with the Hanoi Association of People with Disabilities and the Vietnam Centre for Vocational Education and Capacity Development for People with Disabilities, the event featured two programme ambassadors: Miss Vietnam 2024 Ha Truc Linh and Nguyen Son Lam, a motivational speaker known for climbing Mount Fansipan despite his physical limitations.

Speaking at the launch, designer Ngo Diem Huong, founder and head of the organising committee, said the event was more than just a fashion show – it was a stage celebrating willpower, where every individual has the right to shine in their own way.

The organisers hope its message – people with disabilities need recognition and opportunity, not pity – will resonate widely across society.

The program also launched the charitable initiative “Kind Wardrobe”, a series of meaningful activities aimed at supporting the disabled. These include setting up clothing banks at vocational training centers, schools, and disability associations; collecting recycled fabric; and encouraging the design of clothing tailored to diverse physical needs.

