Activities paying tribute to war heroes, martyrs held nationwide in July

These days, many activities are organized throughout the country to pay tribute to war veterans, wounded soldiers, and martyrs for their great contribution and sacrifice towards the cause of national liberation and reconstruction.

A wide range of programs have been held to show gratitude to heroic soldiers and policy beneficiary families on the 76th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 – 2023).

Individuals, political and social organizations have paid a lot of visits, offered gifts, and provided free medical check-ups to war veterans, wounded soldiers, martyrs' families, and people credited with revolutionary service.