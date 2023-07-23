SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Activities paying tribute to war heroes, martyrs held nationwide in July

These days, many activities are organized throughout the country to pay tribute to war veterans, wounded soldiers, and martyrs for their great contribution and sacrifice towards the cause of national liberation and reconstruction.
An incense offering and candle lighting ceremony to pay tribute to martyrs were held at Dong Loc T- Junction historical site in Ha Tinh Province’s Can Loc District on July 20 marking the 76th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day. (Photo: SGGP)

A wide range of programs have been held to show gratitude to heroic soldiers and policy beneficiary families on the 76th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 – 2023).

Individuals, political and social organizations have paid a lot of visits, offered gifts, and provided free medical check-ups to war veterans, wounded soldiers, martyrs' families, and people credited with revolutionary service.

The candle lighting ceremony at the graves of 10 female martyrs at the Dong Loc T-junction (Photo: SGGP)
People throughout the country have flocked to the northern central coastal province of Quang Tri to offer incense and pay floral tributes to fallen soldiers. (Photo: SGGP)
Remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers brought home from Laos. (Photo: SGGP)
Military Region 7’s soldiers offer incense to martyrs at Hang Duong Cemetery on Con Dao Island in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau. (Photo: SGGP)
Medical officials provide health examinations to veteran youth volunteers. (Photo: SGGP)
The local and functional units help veteran youth volunteers repair their houses in Dai Nai Ward of Ha Tinh City, Ha Tinh Province. (Photo: SGGP)
The border guard force of Vinh Hoi Dong Border Station in An Giang province (Photo: SGGP)
By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh

