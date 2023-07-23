Activities paying tribute to war heroes, martyrs held nationwide in July

|
An incense offering and candle lighting ceremony to pay tribute to martyrs were held at Dong Loc T- Junction historical site in Ha Tinh Province’s Can Loc District on July 20 marking the 76th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day. (Photo: SGGP)
A wide range of programs have been held to show gratitude to heroic soldiers and policy beneficiary families on the 76th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 – 2023).
Individuals, political and social organizations have paid a lot of visits, offered gifts, and provided free medical check-ups to war veterans, wounded soldiers, martyrs' families, and people credited with revolutionary service.
|The candle lighting ceremony at the graves of 10 female martyrs at the Dong Loc T-junction (Photo: SGGP)
|People throughout the country have flocked to the northern central coastal province of Quang Tri to offer incense and pay floral tributes to fallen soldiers. (Photo: SGGP)
|Remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers brought home from Laos. (Photo: SGGP)
|Military Region 7’s soldiers offer incense to martyrs at Hang Duong Cemetery on Con Dao Island in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau. (Photo: SGGP)
|Medical officials provide health examinations to veteran youth volunteers. (Photo: SGGP)
|The local and functional units help veteran youth volunteers repair their houses in Dai Nai Ward of Ha Tinh City, Ha Tinh Province. (Photo: SGGP)
|The border guard force of Vinh Hoi Dong Border Station in An Giang province (Photo: SGGP)