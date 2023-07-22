Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan offers incense at relic sites in Ha Tinh

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan led a central delegation to offer incense and wreaths at the tomb of Party General Secretary Tran Phu in Ha Tinh Province this morning on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day.

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and all members of the delegation expressed their sincere gratitude for the great contributions of late Party General Secretary Tran Phu for the revolutionary cause of the Party, nation and people.

This morning, the delegates visited and gave 50 gifts to policy families and families with difficult circumstances in Duc Tho District, granted VND200 million (US$8,500) to the Fund of supporting students with high scores and extremely difficult circumstances to go to university in Ha Tinh Province and 200 gifts for children under difficult circumstances in the province.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan expressed her deep gratitude for the contributions and sacrifices of martyrs, wounded soldiers, relatives of martyrs and people with meritorious services for the cause of national liberation and defense.

Besides, the Vice President also praised and highly appreciated Ha Tinh Province on the implementation of gratitude activities and social welfare in the locality.

In addition, the Vice President also proposed Ha Tinh to promote the tradition of revolution, potentiality, advantages and spirit of solidarity and will of self-reliance to successfully carry out political tasks; and well perform the social welfare policy and realize the goals and targets set in the Resolution of the Party Congresses at all levels.

On the occasion, the Vice President and the delegation offered incense to commemorate Nguyen Du and paid a visit to the special national relic site memorializing the great poet in Tien Dien Town, Nghi Xuan District, Ha Tinh Province.

Some photos featuring activities of the delegation in Ha Tinh Province this morning: