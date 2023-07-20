Floating lantern ceremony marking invalids, martyrs’ day held in Quang Tri

A floating lantern ceremony was held on Thach Han River in Quang Tri town of the central province of the same name on July 19 to celebrate the 76th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27).

The event also marks the 51st anniversary of the 81-day-and-night combat to protect Quang Tri ancient citadel (1972-2022).

Hundreds of members of the 1972 Quang Tri Ancient Citadel Soldiers Association, war veterans, and local people in the province released floating lanterns to commemorate the fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for national independence and freedom.

The Quang Tri ancient Citadel and Thach Han River are regarded as a cemetery of thousands of martyrs who died during the fierce 81-day-and-night battle of the anti-American War during the summer of 1972. An estimated 328,000 tons of bombs, equivalent to seven atomic bombs, were dropped on the old citadel and the town.

The incense offering ceremony and floating lantern ritual on Thach Han River are usually held on the 15th day of each month of the traditional lunar calendar and National Public Holidays.

On the same day, members of the 1972 Quang Tri Ancient Citadel Soldiers Association, war veterans, and local people offered incense and flowers to martyrs at the Truong Son and the Road 9 National Martyrs’ Cemeteries, and the special national relic site of Quang Tri Ancient Citadel to pay tribute to war veterans, wounded soldiers, and martyrs for their great contribution and sacrifice towards the cause of national liberation and reconstruction.