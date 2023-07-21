Candle lighting ceremony commemorating heroic martyrs held in Ha Tinh

An incense offering and candle lighting ceremony to pay tribute to martyrs was held at Dong Loc T- Junction historical site in Ha Tinh Province’s Can Loc District on July 20 marking the 76th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27).

The event aims to pay tribute to martyrs, also celebrate the 55th anniversary of the Dong Loc victory (July 24, 1968-2018), commemorate the 55th anniversary of the heroic sacrifices of ten young unmarried female volunteers at the Dong Loc T-junction during the war (July 24, 1968- 2023), and mark the 55th anniversary of the trophy of the Village K130 (August 13, 1968 – 2023).

Delegates and members of the Ha Tinh Provincial Youth Union offered incense and flowers at a monument dedicated to fallen workers of the transport sector, a monument dedicated to youth volunteers nationwide laying down their lives in the Dong Loc battlefield, and Dong Loc T-junction temple; lit up candles and released paper lanterns to pay tribute to war veterans, wounded soldiers, and martyrs for their great contribution and sacrifice towards the cause of national liberation and reconstruction.

A special art program honored the ten Dong Loc female youth volunteers who laid down their lives when they were in the most beautiful period of a person’s lifetime.

The Dong Loc T-junction in the central province of Ha Tinh has gone down in history with the heroic sacrifice of hundreds of war heroes. It played a vital role in the transportation of necessary ammunition from north to south during the war. It is famous for the story of 10 female martyrs who sacrificed their lives to ensure the transportation of important materials on the Ho Chi Minh Trail on July 24, 1968.

From 1965-1968, the US Army dropped nearly 50,000 bombs and fired tens of thousands of missiles on the T-Junction in the hopes of cutting off the transport route to the southern front.